iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.91 and last traded at $80.91. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 125.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter.

