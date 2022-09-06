iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.94

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.94 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 62564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 123,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

