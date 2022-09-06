iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Decreased by Karlinski Andrew C

Karlinski Andrew C decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.9% of Karlinski Andrew C’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,507,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,322. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.63.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

