iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,480 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 849% compared to the average volume of 788 call options.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 234,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

