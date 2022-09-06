Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

