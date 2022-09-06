Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of J traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,399. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.80.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.