Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Barclays

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.14) on Friday. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.40 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £420.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,810.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Insider Activity

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

