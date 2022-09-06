Karlinski Andrew C Buys 691 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Karlinski Andrew C lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,975,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,211. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49.

