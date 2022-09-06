Karlinski Andrew C Buys Shares of 289 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 29,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
