Karlinski Andrew C Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Karlinski Andrew C increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

