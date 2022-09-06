Karlinski Andrew C Has $524,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Karlinski Andrew C trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,063,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,125 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 405,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,534,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. 83,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

