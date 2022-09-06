Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches Market Cap of $5,519.95

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $5,519.95 and $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00162316 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008552 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.
About Kemacoin
Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kemacoin Coin Trading
