KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $199,849.68 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $199,849.68 and $13.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00864411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016383 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

