KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $199,849.68 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $199,849.68 and $13.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00864411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016383 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
