Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 2,550 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,712,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,426,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

AbbVie stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

