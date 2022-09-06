Kings Point Capital Management Buys 3,156 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,219,000 after buying an additional 1,390,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $509,023,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $11.77 on Tuesday, hitting $359.40. 50,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.27 and a 200 day moving average of $368.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

