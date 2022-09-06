Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. 146,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

