Kings Point Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 43,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

MDT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

