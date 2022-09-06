Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,983. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

