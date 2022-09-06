Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 169,857 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

