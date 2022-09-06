Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.8% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.14. 36,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,829. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,423 shares of company stock worth $11,430,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

