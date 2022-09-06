Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 13,438 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

