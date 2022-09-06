Kings Point Capital Management Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,859,471. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

