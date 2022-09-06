Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Craig Hallum

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

KIRK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 7,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $71,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 340.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.