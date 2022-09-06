Konomi Network One Day Volume Reaches $173,942.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $173,942.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023572 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

