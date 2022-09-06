Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.10

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

Further Reading

