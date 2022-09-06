Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.97

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 6847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.4319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

