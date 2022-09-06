LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.40. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 12,055 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 in the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.