Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.55

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 11150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,020 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

