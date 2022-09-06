Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 3.1% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.54% of IQVIA worth $237,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,986,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 59,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

