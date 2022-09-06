Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 1,200 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $23,933,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,431,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,336,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Yum China by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 21,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.