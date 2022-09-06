Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 71,500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $49,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,984. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

