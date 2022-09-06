Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,366 in the last three months. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

