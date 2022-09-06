Litecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $522.57 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.28 billion and $522.57 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $60.21 or 0.00304385 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001214 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000363 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,104,094 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

