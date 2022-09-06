Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $297,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $23.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,218.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,249.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,290.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

