Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 2.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of PAR Technology worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,469. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $911.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.86.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

