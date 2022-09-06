Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 268.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $104.97. 293,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

