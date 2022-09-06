Mackay Shields LLC Sells 13,897 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. 1,212,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a market cap of $336.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

