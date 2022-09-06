Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.48. The stock had a trading volume of 52,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

