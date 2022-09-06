Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Spire worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Spire by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Spire by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Spire by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

