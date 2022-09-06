Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

