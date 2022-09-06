Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 905 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. 1,229,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,162,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

