Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,262 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Activity

CME Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.58. 26,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,984. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

