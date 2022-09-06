Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 25,328 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,328 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,883. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

