MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $175,314.08 and approximately $40,172.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00876879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016158 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.