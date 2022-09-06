Maple (MPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $18.81 or 0.00099230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $83.11 million and $2.21 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

