Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Down 1.9%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,018,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

