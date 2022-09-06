Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Down 1.9%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,018,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

About Marker Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.