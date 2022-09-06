Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

