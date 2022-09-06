Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.48

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 1483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $755.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Articles

