Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.57

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.57 and last traded at $119.58, with a volume of 1635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $13,156,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2,311.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

