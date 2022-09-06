MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $109.49 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001950 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $109.49 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,094,197 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

